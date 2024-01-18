New Forecast: Increased Snowfall Totals Expected, Arctic Temps To Follow Northeast Storm

Intermittent snow is expected to begin between 4 and 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, with the heaviest amounts falling in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Snow will fall at about 0.5 inches per hour and will taper by the evening, with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s, the NWS said.

SNOWFALL PREDICTIONS

The areas expected to get 4 to 6 inches are Trenton, Long Branch, Allentown, and Philadelphia. Reading, Vineland, Parsippany and Toms River are expected to get 3 to 4 inches.

Northeast New Jersey and the greater Harrisburg area could only see 1 to 3 inches, the NWS said.

Parts of northern Maryland could see 2 to 3 inches, while northern Virginia could get 2 to 3 inches. Annapolis, Baltimore, and greater Washington DC will see between 1 and 3 inches.

ARCTIC TEMPS

Arctic air will pour in following the storm, resulting in the coldest winter weekend so far for much of the eastern United States, according to AccuWeather.

"This will be a colder storm than most have grown accustomed to in much of the Midwest and the Northeast in that the lower ground and air temperatures combined with the fluffy or grainy nature of the snow will quickly accumulate on streets and highways," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The post-storm freeze will make roads slippery and dangerous, forecasters warn.

