New ESPN, Fox One Streaming Apps Officially Launch: What You Should Know

ESPN and Fox One both launched direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services on Thursday, Aug. 21. The new platforms mark a major shift in how live sports and news reach viewers.

The debuts come ahead of the college football season, which begins on Saturday, Aug. 23. The apps are also launching before the NFL's opening kickoff in early September.

For the first time, ESPN's full lineup of 12 networks is available directly through the new ESPN app, eliminating the need for a cable subscription. That lineup includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC.

ESPN's service promises more than 47,000 live events annually, plus original programming, replays, studio shows, and documentaries.

"This is a monumental day for all of us at ESPN, for The Walt Disney Company and, most importantly, for our fans," said ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro. "ESPN DTC and the ESPN App are a powerful combination, marking a major turning point in how we serve sports fans – anytime, anywhere – for years to come. We've put a lot of hard work into this launch, with the full force of ESPN and Disney behind it, and we can't wait for fans to experience all of ESPN in the ESPN App."

Anyone who already pays for ESPN through a cable package will automatically get access to the app. For new subscribers, ESPN's "Unlimited" plan costs $29.99 per month or $299.99 annually.

Disney is also offering a promotional bundle at launch: ESPN Unlimited, Disney+, and Hulu together for $29.99 a month (with advertisements) for the first year. After that, the bundle will cost $35.99 with ads or $44.99 without ads.

ESPN is also debuting a lower-priced "Select" plan, which mirrors the existing ESPN+ service for $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually. Existing ESPN+ customers will automatically roll into the Select plan.

Meanwhile, Fox has finally launched its first all-in-one streaming service after lagging behind competitors like CBS and NBC for years. Fox One gives subscribers access to all Fox programming at $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

ESPN and Fox One will offer a joint bundle for $39.99 a month starting on Thursday, Oct. 2. Customers who keep traditional pay TV bundles will continue to access both apps at no additional cost.

Along with the launch, ESPN's enhanced app now features multiview for up to four games at once, real-time fantasy and betting stats, and a "Catch Up To Live" option for highlights.

ESPN's new app also features a "Verts" tab, which is a TikTok-style feed where fans can scroll through vertical videos.

"ESPN is the preeminent digital sports platform, and this launch marks the most significant advancement of the product in years," said Adam Smith, chief product and technology officer for Disney Entertainment and ESPN. "Even more exciting – it is only going to keep getting better. This new era kicks off at a time of incredible momentum at ESPN, and across Disney's streaming business and products, that's driven by an amazing partnership between storytelling and technology and a central focus on the fans."

The revamped app comes right after ESPN finalized two major rights deals. The network reached an agreement with the NFL to acquire NFL Network and RedZone in exchange for the league taking a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based channel also struck a five-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment for the US rights to WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble. ESPN's deal with WWE is worth $325 million annually, CNBC reported.

WWE Premium Live Event debut on ESPN will be the first-ever "Wrestlepalooza," airing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

