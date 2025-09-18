New Child Sex Assault Charges For NJ Educator: Prosecutor

Darnell Williams, 34, of Manchester, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 17, with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a press release.

Williams, a former employee within the Hamilton Township School District in Atlantic County, was arrested in August after authorities found he “touched an intimate part of a minor child who was under his care "in a sexual manner," as previously reported by Daily Voice. The alleged incident happened in February while Williams was working for the district, authorities said.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Manchester Township Police Department found that in 2015, Williams sexually assaulted a minor female victim who was in his care in Manchester, Billhimer said.

Williams is currently being held at the Atlantic County Jail, where he faces three counts of sexual assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of official misconduct in connection with separate incidents in Atlantic County, Billhimer said.

“Although the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office does not typically issue press releases in matters such as this due to their sensitive nature and out of respect for the victim’s privacy, this defendant previously held positions supervising minors in Atlantic and Ocean Counties - thereby necessitating this alert to the public,” Billhimer said.

“I urge anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation, or any additional information concerning this defendant’s conduct, to contact Detective Delaney Huber of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3218.”

The case remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Ocean County High Tech Crime Squad, and the Manchester and Stafford Township police departments, Billhimer said.

Williams’ social media accounts describe him as a father, husband, author, motivational speaker, and mentor, and include photos with students.

The charges are accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

