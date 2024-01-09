New Brunswick Dad Crushed Dead By Loading Ramp At Work ID'd By Family

Orlando Feliciano was killed while working at Fenix Parts Rahway on Thursday, Dec. 28, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Feliciano was killed when he was crushed by a loading ramp, Robert Brady of the Woodbridge Police Department tells NJ Advance Media.. Brady did not respond to a phone call by press time.

Born in Newark, Feliciano was married to Carmen Mota, and had three children, Isabella, Jeremias and Anthony, according to his obituary. He is also survived by his mother, Marisol, stepfather Richard, brothers Isiah and Abel and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been created to support the Feliciano family with expenses. As of Tuesday, Jan. 9, $4,945 has been raised. A funeral was held on Monday, Jan. 8 at Deliverance Prayer Revival Tabernacle in New Brunswick. He was buried at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

OSHA is continuing to investigate the incident. Fenix Auto Parts was previously fined by OSHA after being cited for three violations for lack of respiratory protection for employees.

To view Orlando Feliciano's obituary click here and here to view the fundraiser.

