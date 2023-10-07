New Bergen County Persian Spot Serves Traditional Crispy Saffron Rice Dish Tahdig

Zaffron Bloom is located on Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights.

Chef Shahin on the restaurant's website said food has always been a passion in the family.

"As the years went by, with a few partners we decided to let others experience the epic taste of kabobs and stews that were the core of our own dinner tables, and Zaffron Bloom Restaurant was born," the writeup reads.

“Cooking food is an art that can only be mastered with years of experience."

The menu includes a variety of fresh dips, salads, kabobs, signature Zaffron rice and of course, traditional rice dish, tahdig.

Tahdig is a crispy rice that translates to "bottom of the pot," and is popular for its golden crust as it's made in the bottom of a pot with saffron, butter or ghee, and occasionally raisins and nuts.

Zaffron Bloom, 194 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights.

