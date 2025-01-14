New Ballistic Evidence Links Released Gunman To Teaneck Rideshare Shooting: Police

Kawan Vining, 21, was a suspect in the "shots fired" call early Thursday, Jan. 2, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr previously announced. Officers responded to Glenwood and Harding avenues after residents reported hearing gunfire just before 4:30 a.m., McGurr said.

Officers quickly located a vehicle matching the description, carrying three males in the backseat. A black bag in the rear seat was found to contain a loaded Glock 43X 9mm handgun with a 20-round magazine and tactical light attachment, officials said.

Vining was initially charged with obstruction after providing false information about his identity, however, the discovery of additional ballistic evidence — including a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec firearm in a nearby neighborhood — on Monday, Jan. 13 helped police determine that Vining was the shooter, McGurr said.

From the back of a rideshare vehicle, Vining shot at a passing car carrying six people, including an ex, police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for Vining, charging him with conspiracy - aggravated assault, aggravated assault (DV), weapons offenses, hindering apprehension, and criminal mischief.

The driver, a rideshare operator, was not involved in the incident, police determined. Alexander J. McFarland, 18, of the Bronx, was previously charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Vining and McFarland were lodged in the county jail. Christian C Williams was also charged with conspiracy and hindering apprehension in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or Crime Stoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or 844-466-6789.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.