Netflix Makes Major Changes To Homepage, Adding Ai-powered Searches: See What's New

The redesigned TV homepage is part of several changes Netflix announced on Wednesday, May 7. The update features more visible shortcuts and smarter recommendations that adjust to a user's mood and interests.

Netflix is also testing out a new mobile search tool that uses generative artificial intelligence.

"Obviously, everything starts with great shows and movies that people love," said chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone. "But if you think about all of the areas where Netflix has a big advantage — our reach, our recommendations, our fandom — tech enables all those things."

Chief product officer Eunice Kim said Netflix's updated TV experience will be like "the one you know and love — just better."

"When we first started thinking about this project, we wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members' needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix," Kim said.

Shortcuts to the search function and user lists, which were previously off to the side, will now be easier to find at the top of the screen. Real-time recommendations will also get smarter, adapting to what Netflix believes viewers want in the moment.

A new AI-powered search tool will allow mobile app users to type natural questions like "I want something funny and upbeat" to find shows. The feature is in beta testing and available to iOS users who opt into it.

Netflix is also testing a TikTok-style vertical video feed. Users can swipe through clips from shows and movies, then tap to watch, add to their list, or share with friends.

The changes come as Netflix claims it passed the 300 million subscriber milestone in January. As of 3 p.m. on May 7, the streaming giant's stock was trading at around $1,157 per share, hovering near its all-time high it reached earlier in the month.

The updated homepage will roll out globally "in the coming weeks and months."

