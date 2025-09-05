Nephew, Ex-Congressman Says RFK Jr. Should Resign: 'Threat' To Americans' Health

Joe Kennedy’s remarks came a day after a combative congressional hearing where Democrats and some Republicans criticized Robert Kennedy Jr. for his vaccine skepticism and conspiratorial tendencies.

“Robert Kennedy Jr. is a threat to the health and well-being of every American,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X. “A United States Secretary of Health and Human Services is tasked with protecting the public health of our country and its people. At yesterday’s hearing, he chose to do the opposite: to dismiss science, mislead the public, sideline experts, and sow confusion.”

“None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting. It doesn’t matter how rich or powerful you are or what state you live in — the heartbreak of watching a loved one fall ill knows no borders.”

Kennedy concluded with a blunt demand: “He must resign.”

The Senate Finance Committee grilled Robert Kennedy Jr. for three hours Thursday, following the firing of Susan Monarez as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after less than a month on the job.

Robert Kennedy Jr. defended his tenure at HHS as “unbiased, politics-free, transparent, evidence-based science in the public interest,” but both Democrats and some Republicans disputed that claim.

Lawmakers blasted Kennedy for dismissing all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee in June and replacing them with vaccine skeptics. Robert Kennedy Jr. has a long record of promoting vaccine conspiracies, including the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism.

Joe Kennedy’s statements echoed the frustration voiced by multiple senators from both sides of the political aisle at Thursday’s hearing.

“Robert Kennedy’s primary interest is taking vaccines away from Americans,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in his opening remarks. “People are hurt by his reckless disregard for science and the truth in this effort. I hope at the very least, Robert Kennedy has the decency to tell the truth this morning.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. doubled down, justifying his overhaul of CDC leadership.

“We are the sickest country in the world,” he said. “That’s why we need to fire people at CDC. They did not do their job. This was their job to keep us healthy.”

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Barrasso — both physicians who voted to confirm Kennedy earlier this year — said the secretary has broken his promises.

“In your confirmation hearing you promised to uphold the highest standard for vaccines,” Barrasso said. “Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned.”

Despite mounting calls from Capitol Hill and his own family, Robert Kennedy Jr. has refused to step down.

President Donald Trump said he didn't watch the hearing but had heard the secretary did well. He said he still supported Kennedy to lead America's healthcare system.

