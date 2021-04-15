Left Penniless By Embezzler, Ridgefield Park Boy Scouts Get Surprise Gift From Police

A Bergen County Boy Scouts chapter that authorities said had its bank account drained by a thieving Scout master got an unexpected boost from local police.

Ridgefield Park detectives charged Christopher Infantino, 58, of New Milford with embezzling more than $11,000 from the Boy Scouts of America Troop 3 last July.

The troop was left penniless while the charges against Infantino moved through the court system.

Enter Ridgefield Park Police Chief Joseph Rella.

In a rare move, Rella agreed to let the village PBA Local 86 extend its annual “No Shave November” fundraising campaign through February.

His force made the most of the opportunity. Each participant ponied up the fee for four months of exemptions from the department’s facial hair policy while raising funds.

They donated some of the money to the NoShave campaign, some to Special Olympics New Jersey and some to the Barstool Small Business Fund.

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 3 got $4,000.

