Breaking News: Bergen Sheriff Meets With County Leaders, Local Law Enforcement To Review Ramadan Security
Governor Orders Flags Lowered In Honor Of Union Teen Killed In Crash

Paul Milo
Anthony Steitz, 17, died following a car crash in Watchung Saturday night. Photo Credit: Facebook

Gov. Phil Murphy has issued an executive order that U.S. and state flags fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Anthony Steitz, a 17-year-old from Union who died after his car crashed in Watchung late Saturday night.

“Private First Class Anthony P. Steitz was taken from us much too soon in a tragic automobile accident,” said Murphy. “His selfless service and dedication to our state and country will not be forgotten. Tammy and I would like to express our sincere condolences to Anthony’s family and friends in this difficult time.”

Steitz, a member of the Junior ROTC at Union High School, was remembered for his volunteer work on behalf of disabled veterans. He had joined the New Jersey National Guard and was set to begin his service this summer.

