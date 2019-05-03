Friends, Others Try To Aid Paterson Family Of 15 Who Lost Everything In Fire

Born and raised in Paterson, Joe "Pancho" Hernandez has lived for his art ever since he was a boy. Needs have become more pressing, however, after a fire destroyed his family’s home, killing a 76-year-old resident.

Friends, neighbors, loved ones and strangers have banded together to support more than a dozen members of the Hernandez family who were displaced by Tuesday’s blaze.

"All this positive energy is really helping me and my family," said Hernandez, who uses the handle # VivaPanchoArt360 . "I'm very touched and overwhelmed with gratitude."

The body of Russel Mahan was found inside the gutted two-family home on East 26th Street. No other injuries were reported.

Dropoff donations were being accepted at Media Plate, 167 Lakeview Ave. in Clifton.

Pickup or dropoff also can be arranged through trlfirephotos@gmail.com or at https://www.facebook.com/groups/438777259643468/ .

Anthony Molnar, a West Milford firefighter who is friends with the family, and Rachel Escolano will be collecting donations over the weekend. CALL: (201) 704-2557 .

"A little help goes a long way," Molnar said Friday, "especially for a friend."

Among those assisting are Well-Involved Fire Photography LLC and West Milford firefighter John Perry.

Needed are:

Girl’s clothing: 7/8 and 14/16;

Women’s clothing: 2x and 3x (16 or 18 pants);

Men’s clothing: 3x (44 or 30 pants);

Men’s shoes: 12;

Women’s shoes: 6½, 7½ , and 9 or 10;

Kids’ shoes: 1½ and 5½;

Linens, toys, blankets, gift cards, goods.

