Forbes Says This Millburn Resident Is NJ's Wealthiest Person

Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Paul Milo
Photo Credit: File

Forbes magazine has recently published its list of the wealthiest residents in each of the 50 states, and once again a Millburn resident with family ties to Westfield is on it.

John Overdeck, 49, a mathematical prodigy as a teen who went on to help found Two Sigma Investments -- one of the world's most successful hedge funds -- has a net worth of about $6.2 billion, according to Forbes. That's enough to make him the state's richest person.

Overdeck shares a place on the list with New York's Michael Bloomberg, founder of the eponymous media company, Facebook founder and California resident Mark Zuckerberg, Nebraska's Warren Buffett and Washington resident Jeff Bezos -- who gets just a tad richer every time you order from his company, Amazon.

Overdeck, who was a keynote speaker this year at the Math Olympiad held at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, grew up in Maryland and went on to earn degrees at Stanford University before settling in New Jersey. He married Westfield native Laura Anne Overdeck (nee Bilodeau) and the couple have three children.

For more on Overdeck and the others on the list, click here.

