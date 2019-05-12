Fitness Guru Seeks 'Elves' To Help Bring Christmas To North Jersey Homeless

Leah Fairchild had just given Christmas bags to a dozen homeless people on the streets of Manhattan when she began to cry. She wanted to do more.

Since that Christmas five years ago, she has.

“Each year I vow to do it bigger and better,” said Fairchild, who, with the help of volunteers raised nearly $3,500 last year, visited seven shelters in Bergen, Passaic, Hudson and Essex counties and distributed 350 gift bags to those living on the street.

Fairchild, a single mom of three who owns and operates Train on Purpose (TOP) Hybrid Fitness Studio in Lyndhurst, launched her “Christmas Miracle Project” in 2014 with $150 of her own money, including tips she made working at a local bar from customers who’d learned of her plans.

The next year, she made 117 bags zip-locking bags with personal hygiene items and non -perishable food, followed by 220 in 2016 and 250 in 2017.

The goal this year: $4,000 for 400 bags.

Leah Fairchild

Fairchild, of Lyndhurst, is also seeking "elves" to help pack the bags on Dec. 23 and deliver them the morning between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“We need anyone who knows where we can find clusters of homeless, those who are willing to drive around with us as we jump out of the car each time we spot someone in need, and anyone with contacts to awesome shelters that will receive us Christmas Eve,” she said.

TEXT: (917) 671-7474

Venmo: @leah-fairchild

DONATE/MORE INFO: Christmas Miracle Project 2019

