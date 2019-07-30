Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Cranford Woman, 106, Faced Loss Of Her Home For Unpaid Taxes

Paul Milo
A 106-year-old woman was facing the prospect of eviction from her Cranford home.
A 106-year-old woman was facing the prospect of eviction from her Cranford home. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A woman was facing the prospect of losing the house in Cranford she's lived in since the 1940s because of delinquent property taxes.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by her daughter and caregiver, however, has staved off disaster -- for now.

"Having checked with our municipal tax office, we cannot defer property taxes. The State of New Jersey has no hardship exemptions for centenarian homeowners on social security income. We have one option available to avoid the Cranford Township Tax Sale scheduled for September 18, 2019: Make a minimum PAYMENT OF $8,367.18," Roseanne Estwanick wrote, referring to her 106-year-old mother, Rose.

In just a few weeks, the campaign sailed past its fundraising goal of $12,000, with more than $21,000 pledged as of Tuesday. And the donations have kept pouring in.

Estwanick has not worked since becoming Rose's full-time caregiver in 2011. The woman suffers from a plethora of physical maladies as well as dementia. Estwanick expressed gratitude to the donors who helped keep Rose in the only home the widow has known for virtually her entire life.

"Thank you again to ALL MY DONORS as I continue to personally thank you all for your support, kind words, thoughts, and blessings.... Again, I cannot thank you enough for stepping up to the plate and hitting it out of the ballpark for Mom. Thank you," she wrote.

