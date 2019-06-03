Community Rallying For Young Westfield Woman Hurt In Hit And Run

A woman from Westfield suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a hit and run driver in Belmar Saturday. Now, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help her defray medical costs for the lower-body fractures and other injuries she sustained.

"We are asking Carly's friends and family for support as she gets back on her feet. The funds will be used to cover any medical, lodging, or extraneous expenses that may incur in her upcoming months of rehabilitation and to recuperate Carly's share in summer activities she had planned prior to the accident," the organizers wrote.

The search for the driver was still underway as of Sunday, according to Patch.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.