Nebraska Sex Offender Sent Explicit Messages To 11-Year-Old NJ Girl: Prosecutors

Daniel Boesch used Snapchat to communicate with the girl, an investigation initiated by the Loptacong Township Police and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office last summer revealed, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Boesch pretended to be a 13-year-old boy and exchanged explicit messages with the girl, Pfeiffer said. Boesch later threatened to post explicit images of the girl online, Pfeiffer said.

A search warrant conducted by police in Nebraska led to Boesch being taken into custody, Pfeiffer said. He was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and attempted cyber harassment, Pfeffer said.

Boesch was charged with a similar crime back in Nebraska. In 2019, he was accused of contacting an 11-year-old girl on a social media app, exchanging sexually explicit photos and videos with her, according to KETV-Omaha.

In 2021, Boesch was sentenced to six months in jail for exposing himself to children at a lemonade stand in Nebraska, according to KETV-Omaha. The 23-year-old is included on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

