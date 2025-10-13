Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nearly 5,000 Without Power As 60 MPH Winds Clocked Across NJ

Nearly 5,000 New Jersey customers remained without power Monday afternoon, Oct. 13, as a powerful coastal storm continued to lash the state with damaging winds and coastal flooding, according to Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L).

Max wind gusts through Monday

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service Mount Holly
Cecilia Levine
As of 1:30 p.m., JCP&L reported 4,823 outages statewide, including 1,342 in Ocean County, 1,104 in Morris County, 783 in Monmouth County, 685 in Sussex County, 522 in Hunterdon County, and 355 in Warren County.

The National Weather Service said gusts reached 62 mph Sunday night at Island Beach State Park, 60 mph in Surf City, and 59 mph in Harvey Cedars and Holgate. Sea Bright in Monmouth County recorded 54 mph winds, while Atlantic City saw gusts up to 56 mph.

In its Monday morning update, the NWS said the strong coastal system continued to cause “significant coastal flooding, substantial beach erosion and dune breaching, strong winds, and significant waves.” Forecasters warned of another round of moderate to major flooding along the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay through Monday evening high tide.

“Continued impacts include widespread roadway flooding, impassable roads, and inundation of structures,” the NWS said. “Evacuations remain possible. Coastal residents are urged to heed any warnings and follow guidance from local officials.”

Gusts were expected to ease later Monday, though winds up to 50 mph were still possible near the coast. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches could lead to additional flooding in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, according to the weather service.

