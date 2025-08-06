Nearly 3-Hour SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully At Bergen County Home: Police

Park Ridge police responded to the West Park Avenue home around 5:07 p.m. for a welfare check, where a family member was locked out, according to Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Rampolla.

The situation was deemed a “person in crisis” (PIC), and the man inside refused to communicate with anyone, Rampolla said.

Officers contacted the Bergen County Regional SWAT Emergency Services Unit along with the Crisis Negotiation Team, and shut down West Park Avenue as a safety measure.

A Smart911 text and email alert was sent advising residents to avoid the area due to police activity.

After additional personnel arrived, negotiators were able to make contact with the man, who later exited the home voluntarily, police said.

The scene was cleared at 7:45 p.m. with no injuries or property damage, according to authorities.

The man was transported to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Montvale Police and Woodcliff Lake Police also assisted on the call.

