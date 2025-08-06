Partly Cloudy 74°

Nearly 3-Hour SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully At Bergen County Home: Police

A 37-year-old Bergen County man who locked himself inside a house was safely taken to the hospital after a nearly three-hour standoff on Tuesday, Aug. 5, authorities said.

Bergen County Regional SWAT Team (file photo).

Cecilia Levine
Park Ridge police responded to the West Park Avenue home around 5:07 p.m. for a welfare check, where a family member was locked out, according to Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Rampolla.

The situation was deemed a “person in crisis” (PIC), and the man inside refused to communicate with anyone, Rampolla said.

Officers contacted the Bergen County Regional SWAT Emergency Services Unit along with the Crisis Negotiation Team, and shut down West Park Avenue as a safety measure.

A Smart911 text and email alert was sent advising residents to avoid the area due to police activity.

After additional personnel arrived, negotiators were able to make contact with the man, who later exited the home voluntarily, police said.

The scene was cleared at 7:45 p.m. with no injuries or property damage, according to authorities.

The man was transported to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Montvale Police and Woodcliff Lake Police also assisted on the call.

