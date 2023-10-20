Near Miss: Chain-Reaction Crash At PIP Gas Station Dislodges Pump

A 2003 Infiniti sedan driven by a 48-year-old city man entered the Mobil station on the southbound PIP in Englewood Cliffs and struck a 2013 Honda sedan being operated by a 52-year-old city woman who was parked near the pumps shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, PIP Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.

The Infiniti pushed the Honda into the pumps, dislodging one of them and exposing the fuel lines, the lieutenant said.

The female driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Walter said.

Englewood Cliffs firefighters assisted in securing the scene, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.