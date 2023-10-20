Rain 62°

Near Miss: Chain-Reaction Crash At PIP Gas Station Dislodges Pump

A tragedy was avoided when a chain-reaction crash involving drivers from Englewood dislodged a gas pump at a service station on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The Infiniti pushed the Honda into the pumps, dislodging one of them and exposing the fuel lines, Photo Credit: PIP PD
Jerry DeMarco
A 2003 Infiniti sedan driven by a 48-year-old city man entered the Mobil station on the southbound PIP in Englewood Cliffs and struck a 2013 Honda sedan being operated by a 52-year-old city woman who was parked near the pumps shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, PIP Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.

The Infiniti pushed the Honda into the pumps, dislodging one of them and exposing the fuel lines, the lieutenant said.

The female driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Walter said.

Englewood Cliffs firefighters assisted in securing the scene, he said.

