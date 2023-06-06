Neapolitan Native Brings Taste Of Italian Street Food To NJ At New Restaurant Lo Sfizio

Now, she's bringing a taste of her family's favorite foods to Parsippany at Lo Sfizio Italian Street Food.

Spinosa lives in Montclair with her husband, Sergio Capdevielle, and their 1-year-old, Leonardo.

The couple launched Lo Sfizio in April with the ultimate goal (or rather, a much-welcomed favor) of bringing a taste of classic Italian cuisine to the area.

Spinosa was raised in Naples until she was eight and loved learning about Neapolitan cuisine from her mother, Anna, and grandmother, Giuseppa.

“Cooking has always been a big part of my family,” she tells Daily Voice. It is one of the ways we come together at the dinner table and enjoy each other’s company, and of course, a great meal.”

Spinosa moved to Pennsylvania with her family while continuing to immerse herself in authentic Italian cuisine and learning all she could from her grandmother each step of the way.

“I was inspired by the way she used to turn simple ingredients into amazing dishes,” Spinosa says. “I was only nine years old when I decided to write down her recipes in a little red notebook, which today has become the staple to many of the Neapolitan specialties I enjoy preparing.”

Meanwhile, Spinosa’s mother, Anna, brought the family together through holiday meals and other culinary occasions.

“Seeing her cooking for the holidays and Sunday dinners for the entire family has made me realize that food can bring people together,” says Spinosa. “She has inspired me to learn and use my creativity in the kitchen.”

In fact, Lo Sfizio’s Pizzetta montenara, which Spinosa describes as a decadent Neapolitan Street food made of fried pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil, was one of the first dishes to be put on the restaurant’s menu, and Anna’s original recipe. It’s also Spinosa’s personal favorite.

"We decided to open [Lo Sfizio] to transport people back to the streets of Italy," Spinosa says. "Everything we make is authentic and from scratch."

“Parsippany is a thriving community with a strong economy, diverse population, and plenty of amenities for residents and tourists,” says Spinosa. “Being surrounded by a vibrant food scene and a supportive community gave me the confidence to turn my passion into a business.”

Still can’t quite decide what to order? Some of Spinosa’s other top suggestions include the Sicilian arancini, Frittatine di pasta, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella focaccia sandwiches, potato croquettes, and chicken cutlet sandwiches. She’s also added some pasta dishes to the menu upon customer request. For dessert, a warm and toasty Nutella croissant is ready and waiting.

“Opening Lo Sfizio in Parsippany felt like the right next step for me,” Spinosa says. “I want to bring my love and passion for Italian food, as well as my family’s traditions, to this warm and welcoming community.”

Follow Lo Sfizio on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates.

Lo Sfizio Italian Street Food, 77 New Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.