NBC News Reportedly Slashing Up To 150 Jobs: Here's Why

About 2% of the NBC News Group workforce was cut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Impacted employees were expected to be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 15, a source told Variety.

Affected employees will be encouraged to apply for the roughly 140 open job postings at NBC News, while a dozen eliminated jobs will be repurposed into new roles. Laid-off workers will receive 60 days' notice, a severance package, and outplacement services.

The layoffs come as MSNBC and CNBC prepare to be spun off into Versant as Comcast sheds NBCUniversal's cable channels. Once the separation is complete, NBC will stop providing newsgathering support for the channels.

NBC News Group chair Cesar Conde talked about the network's future in a staff memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are preparing to launch our NBC News subscription service later this year that will feature the best of our coverage and include new premium offerings," Conde wrote. "NBC News is expanding its new Sports Hub, in partnership with NBC Sports, with the NBA returning to NBC, as well as the Milan Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the World Cup on Telemundo. And to support the leading position of NBC News, we will be launching a marketing campaign soon that will reinforce our reputation for rigorous fact-based reporting that is indispensable and accessible across all platforms for all, the first such campaign in modern memory."

After it splits from NBC News, MSNBC will be rebranded as "MS NOW." CNBC and MS NOW will have entirely separate news divisions from NBC, along with dropping the network's iconic peacock from their logos.

Variety also reported that Paramount Skydance is planning hundreds of layoffs, including at CBS News, while CNN has made similar job cuts recently as it emphasizes digital content.

