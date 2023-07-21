Nationwide Recall Of 346K Children's Cup Issued Due To Lead Poisoning Concerns

Soojimus is recalling approximately 346,000 “CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups” that were sold and shipped across the country due to levels of lead that exceed the federal content ban.

"Lead is toxic, and if ingested by young children, it can cause adverse health effects," the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) noted in its recall advisory.

The cups were reportedly improperly manufactured in 8-ounce and 12-ounce models that were sold in pairs (see above).

Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in a dozen different color combination with a matching straw:

Blue and green;

Pink and purple;

Blue and gray;

Peach and teal;

Black and white;

Coral and yellow;

Green and pink;

Polignac and potpourri;

Brown and peach;

Rust and salmon;

Aqua and periwinkle;

Cobalt and mint.

Each has “Cupkin” printed on the bottom.

There have been no reported medical issues associated with the recall.

CPSC said that parents should take the cups away from children and stop using them. Both Soojimus and Amazon are contacting any known purchaser directly to caution them against using the product.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.