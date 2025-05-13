Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Yogurt Product

Knockro Inc., based in Pennsylvania, is recalling its Bonya-branded low fat yogurt parfaits because they may contain almonds that are not listed on the label.

Almonds are considered a tree nut and can cause severe or even life-threatening allergic reactions in individuals with sensitivities.

The product is sold in 12-ounce clear plastic cups with an expiration date of Monday, May 5. It was available in retail stores across the US.

According to the company, the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes, which led to almond-containing granola being included without proper labeling.

No illnesses have been reported, but the company urges customers who purchased the product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click here to view product labels on the FDA website.

Consumers with questions can contact the company directly at 914-313-6905.

