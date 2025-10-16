Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nationwide ‘No Kings 2’ Protests Set, Aiming To Top June’s Turnout

The coalition behind June’s “No Kings” protests says it is doubling down with a coast‑to‑coast sequel it bills as its biggest yet.

The main "No Kings" protest on Saturday, June 14, was held in Philadelphia. Inset: Logo for the "Free America" events.

 Photo Credit: nokings.org/action.womensmarch.com
Organizers say the coordinated protests are slated for Saturday, Oct. 18 at sites across the country. The messaging is centered on what they call President Donald Trump’s authoritarian overreach, including threats to deploy National Guard troops in cities and a continued mass‑deportation agenda.

 “This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy,” No Kings says on its website.

No Kings credits its June launch with mobilizing “millions” across roughly 2,000 locations to drown out Trump’s birthday spectacle and “declare with one voice: America has No Kings.” 

The group says this demonstrated “the power of the people” and helped derail what it called a coronation‑style event.

The movement emphasizes locally led, community actions over a single Washington gathering to underscore what it calls a “people‑powered” contrast to official pageantry.

The new push comes as organizers accuse the administration of “sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters,” and targeting immigrant families while rewarding billionaire allies. 

They argue those allegations underscore the need for sustained, peaceful mobilization and say they will reprise June’s playbook to keep attention on grassroots resistance.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger,” No Kings says, adding: “No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”

Supporters looking to participate, find a local rally, or start one are being directed to the No Kings website for event listings and resources. Organizers say additional details, including site logistics and speaker lineups, will be announced in the days ahead.

