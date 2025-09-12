Nationwide Frozen Food Recall Expanded

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Chetak LLC Group is broadening its voluntary recall to include more Deep-branded frozen vegetable and fruit products.

The company said the expanded action covers items manufactured on shared equipment between December 2024 and August 2025.

The move follows testing that found Salmonella in several frozen vegetable lots, including Deep-brand Sprouted Mat (Moth), Sprouted Moong (Mung), Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, and Premium Select Singoda. To view product LOT numbers, check the FDA website here.

The recalled items were sold nationwide in flexible plastic bags. Consumers are advised to check lot numbers printed on the back panel and discard or return any affected products.

Although no illnesses have been reported, Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may develop fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can lead to more severe complications such as arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

The latest action builds on a recall first announced Wednesday, July 16, when Chetak pulled certain lots of Deep-brand Sprouted Mat (Moth) and Sprouted Moong (Mung) after FDA testing detected contamination.

At the time, the company suspended production and began working with regulators to trace the source.

Chetak said production of the affected products remains halted as the investigation continues. Consumers with questions can contact Deep Foods customer service at 908-810-7500 or [email protected] during weekday business hours.

