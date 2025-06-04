National Donut Day 2025: Where To Find Sweet Deals, How The Holiday Honors Veterans

National Donut Day is celebrated on Friday, June 6. The freshly baked holiday began in 1938 when The Salvation Army in Chicago created the holiday to honor "Donut Lassies," who were volunteers serving comfort and donuts to American soldiers in the WWI trenches.

The Lassies' work not only improved troops' morale but also made doughnuts popular back home.

"National Donut Day is a time to remember the lasting impact of a unique piece of history and to honor the heroic men and women who have served our country," said Merle Heatwole, The Salvation Army's national commander. "Their courage and dedication to serving others reflect the heart of our mission and continue to inspire the work we do every day in communities across the country."

Across the country, doughnut chains and local shops are serving up tasty deals.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase. To mark the day, Dunkin' is launching a limited-edition merchandise line with lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane, featuring doughnut- and coffee-themed pouches, bag charms, and patches.

Participating locations will also hand out free doughnuts in custom-designed mini bags, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away any donut you choose for free with no purchase required. Customers can also get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at the regular price.

The celebration continues with "14 Days of Original Glazed," offering $9.99 dozens for rewards members, leading up to the first day of summer on Friday, June 20.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is handing out free cinnamon sugar doughnuts in-store, no purchase necessary. Guests can also purchase a half dozen cinnamon sugar doughnuts for just $6, available both in-store and online on June 6.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven rewards members can snag a classic glazed doughnut for 50 cents at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. The offer is valid for one day only, June 6.

Honey Dew Donuts

Honey Dew Donuts is giving away a free doughnut with the purchase of any medium drink at all participating locations.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette customers can enjoy a free sugar mochi or a small twisted doughnut with any purchase.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley is offering a free glazed, hexagonal doughnut with any purchase, while supplies last.

Sweet Celebrations

The Salvation Army is marking National Donut Day with community events around the country. In New York City, celebrity chef and New Jersey native Buddy Valastro, best known as the "Cake Boss," will visit a Veterans Affairs hospital to distribute doughnuts.

Valastro will also debut new doughnut creations at three of his Carlo's Bakery locations, with a nationwide rollout expected later in 2025.

"I'm very excited to be with The Salvation Army this Donut Day and use my passion for baking to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans — including my own brother-in-law, Joe Faugno," Valastro said. "The strength and commitment of Joe and the millions of American veterans like him truly inspire me, and I admire the work The Salvation Army does to support them and their families."

The Salvation Army is also sponsoring the National Donut Day World Donut Eating Championship at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC. The contest will be held at 2 p.m. on June 6, with competitors chewing their way to a $3,000 prize purse.

2024 champion James Webb set a record by eating 70 glazed doughnuts in eight minutes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.