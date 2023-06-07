Viral Reddit Post Shows Now-Suspended Newark Officers Sleeping At Work

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced the two officers seen sleeping in their patrol vehicle will be suspended without pay.

Fragé said police first became aware of the photo on Wednesday, May 31. It is unknown when the photo was taken.

"Police officers sleeping while on duty is against the Newark Police Division’s rules and regulations and will not be tolerated," Fragé said.

Fragé said Newark Police Division’s Office of Professional Standards has launched an investigation.

Users on Reddit had some fun at the sleeping police officer's expense.

"Leave them alone, they were under covers," said one user.

"They're under a rest," said another.

