Naked Man Lying In Roadway Sedated After Trying To Fight Officers In Bergen County: Cops

New Milford police responded to River Road near Linden Place around on Saturday, Feb. 1 after receiving multiple 911 calls about a naked man walking in the street, New Milford Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Officers arrived and found Francis T. Panza, 38, lying in the roadway, appearing to be under the influence of an unknown substance, according to Van Saders.

Lt. Brian Carlino, Officer Robert Sokol, Officer Kyle Hill, and Officer Paige Schmelz attempted to speak with Panza and convince him to move to the sidewalk, but he refused, authorities said. Panza then got to his knees, stood up, and became belligerent and hostile, taking a fighting stance before striking Officer Hill, Van Saders said.

Police took Panza to the ground, where he continued to resist arrest, according to authorities. Holy Name Basic Life Support (BLS) units arrived to transport him, but due to his continued kicking and spitting, an Advanced Life Support (ALS) unit was called in for possible sedation, police said.

As medics attempted to administer medication intravenously, Panza kicked Officer Schmelz and spit blood into a medic’s face, officials said. Eventually, he was sedated and transported to Holy Name Hospital for treatment.

Panza was charged with third-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault on a first aid worker, one count of disorderly persons lewdness, and one count of disorderly conduct.

Panza was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in CJP Court at a later date, authorities said.

