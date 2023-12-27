Naked Intruder Mops Floors In Private School: Rochelle Park PD

Chayson Ortiz, 30, is accused of trespassing at the Sage Day School both on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Ortiz "proceeded to de-robe and began cleaning and mopping the hallway floors while naked," Rochelle Park Police Capt. James DePreta said.

He also rummaged through lost and found boxes, took a break in a teacher's lounge and washed his clothes in the mop bucket, the captain said.

Detectives Sgt. Jared Shatkin quickly identified Ortiz from the surveillance video, DePreta said. Officer Anthony Ferrulli nabbed him on West Passaic Street later that day, he said.

Ortiz, who's been homeless for several years, held police in Southbridge, Massachusetts at bay after they pursued him into a river following a break-in in 2020, according to area news reports at the time.

Rochelle Park police charged Ortiz with multiple counts of burglary, defiant trespassing and criminal mischief before being released pending a court hearing.

Officials at the grades 9-12 school on Rochelle Avenue re-secured a doorway entrance point.

