Mystery Surrounds Mom, 3-Year-Old Daughter's Disappearance In NYC

Authorities are trying to locate a missing Brooklyn woman and her toddler daughter.

Jayla Echevarria (right) and her daughter, Nova.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Jayla Echevarria, 20, and her 3-year-old daughter Nova were last seen leaving their building on East 96th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, according to the NYPD.

Jayla was wearing a black top and jeans, while Nova was seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and pink sneakers.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website.

