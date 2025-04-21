Mystery Surrounds Mom, Dad Missing For Over 3 Weeks From Long Island

Long Island residents Peishuan Fan, 48, and JuanJuan Zwang, 44, were last seen at their Old Brookville home at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 30, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported them missing the following day.

Investigators have not ruled out any explanations, including whether the couple–who have sons ages 12 and 20–were abducted or left for political reasons, police told CBS New York.

Fan is 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Zwang is 5-feet tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Clothing descriptions and possible destinations were not given.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

