Mystery Surrounds Body Found In Submerged Car Of NJ Retention Basin

The Manalapan Township Police Department responded around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, after receiving a report of a vehicle submerged in the water off Comtois Road, according to Deputy Chief Michael Hoppock.

When officers arrived, they saw the open trunk of the vehicle above the water line, while the front end was completely submerged, Hoppock said.

Water Rescue Teams were dispatched to the scene and located one subject deceased inside the vehicle, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the vehicle entering the water, police said.

The incident is pending further investigation and positive identification of the deceased, Hoppock said.

Responding agencies included the Manalapan Township Police Department, Manalapan Fire Company, Englishtown Fire Department, Millstone Fire Department, Hightstown Fire Department, Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Maritime Emergency Response Team, and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

