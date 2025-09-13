‘My Beautiful Bride’: Heartbroken Husband Mourns Toms River Hairstylist Wife Killed In Crash

They married in October 2024 and were planning adventures, and looking forward to a lifetime side by side. But fate had other plans.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, around 8:45 p.m., Ashli was killed in a crash.

While authorities have not officially released her name, community members and family say she was one of the victims who died in a double fatal Toms River wreck.

A Chevrolet Equinox crossed the grass median on Hooper Avenue and Fischer Boulevard and slammed into a Toyota Rav4, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. The Toyota rolled onto its side and crashed into a wooded area. The 28-year-old driver, who loved ones identified as Crespo Galanos — a stylist at Wild Honey Hair Salon— was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

Andrew shared a devastating tribute on Instagram.

“This can’t be real, right? Right? Last night around 8:45pm my entire world was rocked,” he wrote.

“My dearest Ashli, I can’t even believe I have to type these words. You were my everything, my world, my best friend. … The most beautiful girl in the world was mine and now you’re gone and I’m going to do my absolute best to continue living life the way you would have. … Until I see you again, may you please rest in peace, my beautiful bride, my heart beats for you. I’ll miss you until the end of time and may your light forever shine.”

The couple had plans to travel to Seattle next week to celebrate their anniversary. Instead, Andrew is left grieving a wife he called his “bestie for the restie” and “end game.”

A GoFundMe launched by Marina Lantos had raised more than $14,000 as of Saturday, Sept. 13, to help Andrew and Ashli’s family with funeral expenses and time to grieve.

“Ashli had a special gift for making everyone feel seen and cared for, whether you were a lifelong friend, a family member, or a client sitting in her chair for the very first time,” the fundraiser reads. “She brought light, laughter, and love into every room she entered, and she built deep connections with so many people in our community.”

The crash also claimed the life of the Chevrolet’s female passenger, who was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River and pronounced dead. The 46-year-old male driver and a 4-year-old child in the back seat were hospitalized in stable condition, Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has not released further details as of press time.

Click here to view the campaign for Galanos.

