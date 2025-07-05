MVC Team In Bergen County Mourns Loss Of Co-Worker ‘Bodyguard’ Davidson Cruz, 23

He was born June 30, 2001, in the Dominican Republic, the obituary says.

Davidson worked for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) as a Safety Specialist at the Lodi Road Test Operations team since April 2022, according to a GoFundMe campaign which appears to have been launched by coworkers.

"Davidson made a lasting impact during his time with the Commission," the campaign says. "He was remembered by his nearly one-dozen colleagues as a great co-worker whose joy, charisma, and positive energy made a lasting impact on everyone around him.

"As the team's 'bodyguard,' he always had our backs in any situation. More than just an employee, he was like family—a brother to us all. Davidson will be greatly missed by all those who have had the pleasure of working alongside him."

Outside of work, Davidson loved gardening — especially cucumbers and strawberries — and sharing his harvest with others, the GoFundMe campaign says. He adored his cats, enjoyed tinkering with projects, and found comfort in country and Christian music.

The fundraiser, launched by Robert Ramos and Wanda Bentancur on behalf of Davidson’s wife Myriah Morales, had raised more than $5,400 as of Saturday, July 5, to support funeral costs and provide for Davidson’s young son, Christian Cruz.

Davidson is survived by his wife Myriah Morales, son Christian Cruz, sister Eliana Cruz, mother Elizabeth Acosta, father Juan Bautista, and extended family, according to the funeral home.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Alvarez Funeraria, 66 Passaic Ave. in Passaic. A burial followed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave. in Clifton, the obituary says.

