Murphy Signs Laws To Investigate Why NJ Electric Bills Are So High

The new laws — AJR216/SJR154 and A5463/S4363 — direct the state Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to investigate whether PJM’s pricing system is helping customers by ensuring reliable resources at the lowest possible cost.

The BPU will report back to the Governor and the Legislature within one year.

“These bills complement our long-term plan of action to hold PJM responsible for hardworking New Jerseyans’ skyrocketing electricity bills and a lack of new energy generation,” Murphy said Friday, Aug. 15. “We are committed to creating a system that is fairer and more transparent for customers and the states that represent them – a necessary change from the opaque practices that have, for too long, defined PJM.”

Christine Guhl-Sadovy, President of the NJBPU, said affordability is a top priority.

“While we continue to advocate at the regional level to address PJM's flawed market rules and work to develop key programs and spur investment in new energy resources in-state, PJM must come to the table and demonstrate that the ratepayers of New Jersey, and throughout the region, are a priority,” Guhl-Sadovy said.

“The lack of transparency in their regular business, coupled with more than a thousand clean energy projects stuck in their red-tape cannot continue. The recent, dramatic capacity auction price increases demonstrate that the status quo must change. It's hurting ratepayers and it’s constraining energy jobs. Transparency is the first step toward accountability.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the BPU approved an order that will give residents a $50 credit on their electric bills in both September and October.

Murphy’s action comes as part of a broader push to protect ratepayers and accelerate clean energy projects. New Jersey has joined other states in sending letters to PJM’s board and filing concerns with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

