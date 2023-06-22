Murder Verdict: Jury Convicts Killer ID’d By Pregnant Paterson Woman Before She Died

Donqua “Quay” Thomas, 32, faces a minimum of 30 years in state prison without parole, with the possibility of a lifetime term, when he is sentenced on Sept. 22.

The woman he killed, Remy Lee, 31, was two weeks away from delivering their newborn son when Thomas shot her four times in broad daylight in a parking lot at the city’s Brooks-Sloate Terrace co-ops on Oct. 29, 2020, jurors in Paterson found.

Thomas had been sitting in a car, waiting for Lee, for nearly 90 minutes before the mother of two returned to the Christina Place complex from a doctor’s visit and was gunned down, investigators said at the time.

She was conscious and able to communicate with her mother and others who rushed to Lee’s side, as well as to police and paramedics when they arrived, they said.

An ambulance took Lee to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she delivered a healthy baby boy before dying.

Authorities, meanwhile, issued an alert soon after for a red Scion coupe that they said Thomas had shot at her from.

They also interviewed the family members and neighbors while checking footage from several neighborhood surveillance cameras.

Chief Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Allan P. Nawrocki secured convictions against Thomas of murder and weapons offenses – including having a gun in his possession as a convicted felon – before Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai in Paterson.

