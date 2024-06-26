Murder Suspect Tied To Jersey City Triple Shooting Captured After Pot Bust In Florida, Cops Say

Darren Estevez was arrested Sunday, June 23, and being held in Florida as a fugitive of justice pending extradition to New Jersey in connection with the April 7 incident that left one man dead and two others wounded, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, police responded to Central Avenue and Bowers Street and found two victims with gunshot wounds, while the third had taken himself to University Hospital in Newark.

Freddie Posey, a 25-year-old Jersey City resident, was pronounced dead while the two others, 24, and 30, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.

Estevez was arrested in Orlando on an unrelated matter and is being held as a fugitive in Florida, pending extradition to New Jersey, Suarez said. He is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, multiple weapons offenses and two counts of aggravated assault, Suarez said.

In Florida, he was charged with possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and making false report.

Aaliyah Rivera, a 23-year-old Jersey City resident was previously arrested in April and charged with murder as an accomplice for her role in the shooting, Suarez said. She is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

