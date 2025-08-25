Murder Suspect From NJ In Custody After PA Standoff: DA (Developing)

The incident began shortly before 1 p.m. when Harrisburg police and SERT units were called to the area of 4th and Peffer streets for a fugitive wanted for homicide in New Jersey, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo and emergency dispatch.

The man locked himself inside a home, though investigators believe the residents of the property were not present during the standoff, Chardo said. It's unclear if the suspect had any connection to the home’s occupants.

When officers eventually entered the residence, the man attempted to fight with them before being taken into custody, according to the DA.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or released additional details about the New Jersey homicide case.

