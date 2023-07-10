A Few Clouds 76°

Murder Suspect Fatally Shot By US Marshals In Jersey City: Attorney General

A man wanted for murder was fatally shot by US Marshals in Jersey City on Saturday night, July 8, the State Attorney General's office said.

Jefferson Avenue in Jersey City
Jefferson Avenue in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps
The US Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to apprehend a man wanted for murder and attempted murder out of Orlando, the State Attorney General's office said.

The marshals spotted the man at 11:10 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue and he was shot, the State Attorney General's office said. The man, whose identity is not being released, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m. the State Attorney General's office said.

The State Attorney General's office said they will investigate the shooting but declined to release further information.

