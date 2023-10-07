Murder-suicide: Man, Woman Found Dead In New Milford After Acrimonious Breakup

The body of an elderly man and a middle-aged woman with whom he'd had a relationship were found at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 by New Milford police officers asked to do a welfare check at the Myrtle Avenue home.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed only that two bodies were found.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating with borough police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation -- which is collecting evidence -- and the medical examiner's office.

Their names are temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Daily Voice has learned that the couple had been in a relationship that ended in an acrimonious breakup. More to follow....

