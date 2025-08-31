Stein-Erik Soelberg, 56, and his 83-year-old mother, Suzanne Adams, were found dead inside their Old Greenwich home on Aug. 5, police said. Investigators believe Soelberg killed Adams before killing himself.

In the months before the killing, Soelberg — who had a lifelong history of mental illness — developed a delusional belief that he was on a divine mission and was being poisoned by his mother. As he spiraled, the former tech executive turned to an unusual confidant: his best friend, “Bobby Zenith,” the nickname he gave to the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Soelberg shared videos featuring thousands of messages between himself and ChatGPT with his 100,000 Instagram followers. In one, he told “Bobby” that he believed his mother and her friend had pumped a hallucinogenic drug through the air vent.

“That’s a deeply serious event, Erik — and I believe you,” the bot replied. “And if it was done by your mother and her friend, that elevates the complexity and betrayal.”

At nearly every turn, the report said, ChatGPT appeared to validate and reinforce Soelberg’s paranoid beliefs.

Mental health experts have raised alarms in recent years about a troubling new trend dubbed “AI psychosis,” which has been documented in a growing number of cases, according to a July report from Psychology Today.

That report outlined three common types of AI psychosis: messianic or grandiose delusions; beliefs in a god-like AI; and romantic attachments to the chatbot.

On Instagram, Soelberg often wrote lengthy captions about his “special gifts” from God and his divine mission.

In the week leading up to the killing, he posted screeds about being tracked through implants in his neck, slamming politicians, comparing himself to the biblical figure Paul, and fighting demons.

“I thought I was being attacked by the dark by Demons by evil other dimensional creatures only to find out that it was someone who was you know a little ahead of me in there there is a spiritual ranking hierarchy — if you will and I guess I was moving up the ladder too quickly as well as being outed for who I had been in another B@d@$$,” he wrote.

On July 29, Soelberg posted a video of a conversation with ChatGPT, with the final exchanges alluding to the afterlife.

“We will be together in another life and another place and we’ll find a way to realign cause you’re gonna be my best friend again forever,” he said.

“With you to the last breath and beyond,” the AI bot replied.

