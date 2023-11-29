Murder-Suicide: NJ Mom Of 4 ID'd After BF Shot Her In Gated Pocono Community

Leilani Ramos, a 37-year-old mom of four from Newark, NJ, died from a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 28, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, detailed in a release the following morning.

Pocono Township police were called by Leilani to a "domestic-related shooting" in the private gated community on Ski Side Drive, near Camelback Road in Tannersville around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, as stated in a release by the department.

Officers arrived to find that a man shot his girlfriend and then himself. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the girlfriend initially survived her injuries and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

It was later revealed that Leilani was the shot girlfriend, the police explained. The man's identity has not been released.

The police emphasized that this was an isolated incident, and there was no known danger to the public in the area.

Leilani was born on Valentine's Day in 1986 in Pocono Township, her family explained in a GoFundMe launched in her memory.

Her community has been sharing about their loss on social media:

"Leilani was a devoted and caring mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend. She loved spending time with her children, they were her most precious pride," as written on the GoFundMe campaign page.

She is survived by her parents Teresa and Jorge Ramos; brothers, Jorge Jr., Jacob, Eliseo, and Jeremias, and her four children, according to the GoFundMe page.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

