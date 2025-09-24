Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Murder Suicide: 2 Dead In Old Bridge Stabbing, Prosecutor Says

Two people were killed in a murder suicide in Old Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 23, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: OLD BRIDGE PD
Sam Barron

At 11:42 a.m., Old Bridge police responded to Ticetown Road for a welfare check and found Jamie Nowakowska, 63, and Nancy Misura, 54, dead from stab founds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas  Montagna said.

The matter is being investigated as a homicide /suicide pending the results from the autopsy, authorities said.

Authorities did not specify the relationship between Nowakowska and Misura and who they believed was the aggressor.

