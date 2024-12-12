Murder: Prosecutor IDs Man, 48, Found Shot In Head In Hudson County Home

At 3:30 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department found Juan Moyet's lifeless body inside a second-floor residence at 9028 Palisade Plaza, Hudson County Prosecutor Ether Suarez said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, a post-mortem exam was conducted that determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, Suarez said.

Moyet is survived by his son, Mason, his mother Edna and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary from the Barquin Funeral Home.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at Barquin Funeral Home in Guttenberg from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The homicide is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the North Bergen Police Department, Suarez said. No arrests have been made, Suarez said.

To view Moyet's obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.