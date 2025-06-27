Philly Exotic Dancer's Body Found Stuffed In Futon, Co-Worker Arrested 3,732 Miles Away

The body of Yuleisy Carolina Torrelles-Martinez was discovered on Saturday, April 5, inside her living room couch in the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue, after friends grew concerned when she hadn't answered the door for days. Police were called to the apartment and found her wrapped in a shower curtain and trash bags, Philadelphia police said.

Medics pronounced Torrelles-Martinez dead at 8:26 a.m. A post-mortem exam later determined she had been stabbed multiple times across her body. Her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the victim had last been seen with 28-year-old Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes. Investigators believe Sanchez-Reyes brutally stabbed the young woman before concealing her in the futon.

“That began a homicide investigation into this incident, where lots of video and interviews were done along with evidence that was collected,” Vanore said during a press conference. “We have enough evidence to believe she was involved in her murder.”

The women worked as exotic dancers and may have met through their jobs, authorities say.

A $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest, and on Thursday, June 26, authorities got their break — Sanchez-Reyes was arrested in Madrid, Spain, based on intelligence provided by the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia. She is currently awaiting extradition to the U.S., where she will face murder and related charges, police said.

Sanchez-Reyes is described as 5-foot-5, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.