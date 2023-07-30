Multiple Vehicles Destroyed, Damaged In Suspicious Fire At Route 46 Used Car Lot

Lodi police arrived at 4:42 a.m. July 30 to find multiple vehicles in flames and the MTF Auction building off Money Street damaged.

Firefighters had the blaze doused in under an hour. There was no extension into the building, they said afterward.

No injuries were reported.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau began an investigation.

Police also notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Squad.

Garfield firefighters provided mutual aid.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

