Multiple Hackensack Police Vehicles Damaged In Suspicious Fire: Prosecutor

The fire broke out around 8:09 p.m. at 78 Trinity Pl., Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

Following fire suppression efforts, the Hackensack Police Department and Hackensack Fire Department notified the Prosecutor's Office Arson Squad that the blaze “appeared to be suspicious in nature,” Angermeyer said.

The vehicles were parked and unoccupied in a lot used for police overflow parking, Angermeyer said. No injuries were reported.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and the Hackensack Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Antista.

No other information is available while the investigation continues.

