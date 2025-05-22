Overcast 51°

SHARE

Multiple Fatalities Reported After Plane That Departed From Teterboro Crashes In San Diego

Multiple people onboard a private plane that departed from the East Coast were killed after it crashed into a military housing neighborhood in California, causing fires to break out at several residences.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. West Coast time on Thursday, May 22, in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood (marked in red); Scenes of damage to homes and vehicles after the crash.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. West Coast time on Thursday, May 22, in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood (marked in red); Scenes of damage to homes and vehicles after the crash.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Citizen.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. West Coast time on Thursday, May 22, in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood, near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

NBC New York reports that the plane departed Wednesday night, May 21 from Teterboro, New Jersey, about 5 miles west of Manhattan, according to FlightAware.

It is unclear how many people were in the Cessna 550, an aircraft that can typically seat 6-8 passengers, with some configurations accommodating up to 10.

"The exact number of deceased is still being determined," the San Diego Police Department said.

At least 10 homes, including one in which a five-alarm fire broke out, and more vehicles were damaged, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

No one on the ground is believed to have been injured, authorities said.

Responders "quickly evacuated residents, extinguished fires, and secured the area to ensure this tragedy was not compounded," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a social media post.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE