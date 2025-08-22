Child Among Dead After Tour Bus From NYC Overturns In Western NY (Developing)

The Genesee County crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in the town of Pembroke, between exits 48A and 49, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that the chartered bus was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls when it lost control, crossed the median, then overturned on the southern shoulder, police said. The bus came to rest on its passenger side.

Multiple people were killed, including a child, Trooper James O'Callaghan told reporters. Everyone else on the bus was injured.

Several victims were either ejected from the bus or entrapped when the vehicle rolled, police said.

“Almost every person in this collision has some sort of cut, bruise, or abrasion as an injury," O'Callaghan said.

Surviving victims were being taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

A passenger manifest provided by the company stated 52 people were on the bus, including the driver. Most of those on board were Chinese, Indian, or Filipino nationals, according to investigators.

"The driver is alive and well," O'Callaghan said. "We're working with him. We believe we have a good idea of what happened, why the bus lost control."

Police and fire agencies from throughout the region responded to the crash site, and several medical helicopters were on scene.

Both directions of I-90 were closed for several hours near the crash site. The westbound lanes reopened around 5:20 p.m., while the eastbound lanes remained closed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

