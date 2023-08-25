Multi-Million-Dollar Bergen Home Burglary: Three Captured In Celebrity Neighborhood Break-In

It was shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, when the burglars apparently found an unlocked rear door to the Timberline Drive home off Route 9W in Alpine, in an area where Chris Rock, Lil Kim and other celebrities own estates.

Police from surrounding towns, Bergen County sheriff's officers and others quickly converged on New Jersey's most affluent suburb, and the Delaware trio were all soon in custody.

Ex-cons Stanford M. Demby, 33, of Middletown, and Domonick R. Richards Titus, 35, of Bear, along with Karly A. Barone, 26, of Newark, were each charged with burglary and obstruction, Acting Alpine Police Chief Matthew Kent said.

They were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained on Friday.

Kent thanked the various colleagues who assisted, including a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and police from Closter, Demarest, Fort Lee, Harrington Park, Norwood and Tenafly.

Additional charges were expected as an investigation continues with the assistance of the prosecutor's office, the chief said.

